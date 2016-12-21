abc.com
2016 Game Changers with Robin Roberts

42:01 | 12/21/16 | NR | CC
ABC News anchor Robin Roberts travels across the country to spend time with the innovators, philanthropists, athletes and entertainers who left an unforgettable mark on 2016 and many generations to come in the one-hour primetime special.
