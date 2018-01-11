E64 Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story
Former Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding sat down with ABC News to talk about her troubled relationships with her mother and first husband, her skating career and the 1994 attack on Nancy Kerrigan.Continue Reading
