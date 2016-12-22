12/22/16: Holiday Travel Rush Starts With Major Delays at LAX
Global Manhunt for Suspect in Berlin Market Attack; Casts of 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals Perform a Special Broadway Mashup.Continue Reading
-
GMA 12/21/16: 'GMA' Anchors Compete in Ugly Christmas Sweater Showdown
-
GMA 12/20/16: American Eyewitness Details Berlin Attack That Killed 12
-
GMA 12/19/16: Presidential Electors to Cast Their Votes Today
-
GMA 12/18/16: Holiday Gift Deliveries May Not Arrive on Time for All
-
GMA 12/17/16: Winter Weather Blankets the Nation
-
GMA 12/16/16: Obama Vows Retaliations Against Russians for Election Cyber Attacks
-
GMA 12/15/16: Master Spy Vladimir Putin Directly Linked to US Hacking: Officials
-
GMA 12/14/16: 'Growing Pains' Alan Thicke Passes Away at 69
-
GMA 12/13/16: Donald Trump Announces Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State Pick
-
GMA 12/12/16: Stars React to 2017 Golden Globe Nominations
-
GMA 12/11/16: 'Rogue One' Excites Fans With Celebrity Filled Premiere
-
GMA 12/10/16: Samsung to Remotely Disable Recalled Phones Still in the Wild