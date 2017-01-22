shows
Shows
Shows
01/22/17: DC Women's March Draws Huge Crowd Protesting Donald Trump
25:16 | 01/22/17 | NR | CC
President Trump Starts Governing on 1st Full Day in Office; NFL Fans Support Their Teams in Crucial Semifinal Round
Good Morning America
01/22/17: DC Women's March Draws Huge Crowd Protesting Donald Trump