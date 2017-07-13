abc.com
WEEKDAYS 7:00AM

07/13/17: Trump Arrives in Paris as Russia Controversy Looms

01:07:35 | 07/13/17 | NR | CC
FDA endorses groundbreaking cancer treatment; Michelle Obama pays special tribute at the 2017 ESPY Awards.
