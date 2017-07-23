shows
Good Morning America
07/23/17: 8 People Found Dead, 30 Injured in Tractor Trailer in Apparent Human-Trafficking Crime
29:35 | 07/23/17 | NR | CC
Coroner's report puts twist on deadly Louisiana house fire; William and Harry open up about Princess Diana in new documentary.
Good Morning America
07/23/17: 8 People Found Dead, 30 Injured in Tractor Trailer in Apparent Human-Trafficking Crime
