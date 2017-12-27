shows
schedule
live tv
continue watching
apps
More
Start Typing...
abc.com
Shows
Shows
American Housewife
The Bachelor
black-ish
The Chew
Designated Survivor
General Hospital
The Goldbergs
The Good Doctor
The Great Christmas Light Fight
Grey's Anatomy
How to Get Away with Murder
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
The Mayor
The Middle
Modern Family
Once Upon A Time
Scandal
View All Shows
abc.com
schedule
live tv
continue watching
apps
oscar.com
music
abc news
freeform
faq
Shows
Shows
American Housewife
The Bachelor
black-ish
The Chew
Designated Survivor
General Hospital
The Goldbergs
The Good Doctor
The Great Christmas Light Fight
Grey's Anatomy
How to Get Away with Murder
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
The Mayor
The Middle
Modern Family
Once Upon A Time
Scandal
view all shows
abc.com
oscar.com
music
abc news
freeform
faq
WEEKDAYS 7:00AM
Home
Episodes
12/27/17: Unprecedented Security Expected for New Year's Ball Drop
01:07:35 | 12/27/17 | NR | CC
Amazon reveals biggest holiday sellers; The hottest beauty and fashion trends for 2018
Continue Reading
Good Morning America
12/27/17: Unprecedented Security Expected for New Year's Ball Drop