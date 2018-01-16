shows
schedule
live tv
continue watching
apps
More
Start Typing...
abc.com
Shows
Shows
American Housewife
The Bachelor
black-ish
The Chew
Child Support
Designated Survivor
General Hospital
The Goldbergs
The Good Doctor
Grey's Anatomy
Grey's Anatomy: B-Team
How to Get Away with Murder
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
The Middle
Modern Family
Once Upon A Time
Scandal
View All Shows
abc.com
schedule
live tv
continue watching
apps
oscar.com
music
abc news
freeform
faq
Shows
Shows
American Housewife
The Bachelor
black-ish
The Chew
Child Support
Designated Survivor
General Hospital
The Goldbergs
The Good Doctor
Grey's Anatomy
Grey's Anatomy: B-Team
How to Get Away with Murder
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
The Middle
Modern Family
Once Upon A Time
Scandal
view all shows
abc.com
oscar.com
music
abc news
freeform
faq
WEEKDAYS 7:00AM
Home
Episodes
01/16/18: Parents Charged in Torture Allegedly Held 13 Siblings 'Captive': Officials
01:06:48 | 01/16/18 | NR | CC
Cranberries singer dead at 46; Dakota Fanning dishes on new psychological thriller 'The Alienist'
Continue Reading
Good Morning America
01/16/18: Parents Charged in Torture Allegedly Held 13 Siblings 'Captive': Officials