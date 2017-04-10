shows
WEEKNIGHTS 12:35 AM ET|11:35 PM CT
04/10/17: Man Dragged Off Flight By Law Enforcement After Not Giving Up Seat
18:15 | 04/10/17 | NR | CC
Inside Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley's Alleged Affair Saga; Mama June Shannon Shares Dramatic Weight Loss Journey
Nightline
04/10/17: Man Dragged Off Flight By Law Enforcement After Not Giving Up Seat