07/20/17

07/20/17: O.J. Simpson Granted Parole

OJ Simpson Granted Parole After Serving Almost 9 years In Prison; What OJ Simpson Accomplices Say Happened After Vegas Robbery; Linkin Park Lead Singer Chester Bennington Dead At 41
