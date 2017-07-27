abc.com
WEEKNIGHTS 12:35 AM ET|11:35 PM CT

07/27/17: War on ISIS: Retaking Raqqa

18:02 | 07/27/17 | NR | CC
The Volunteer Army Fighting ISIS in Raqqa, Syria; ISIS Brides and the Countless Families Caught in Syria's Civil War
