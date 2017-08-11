shows
08/11/17: NFL Player Ezekiel Elliott Suspended After Domestic Violence Investigation
18:31 | 08/11/17 | NR | CC
What Former FBI Agent, Daughter Say Happened When Her Husband Was Killed; Judge throws out former radio DJ's claims against Taylor Swift
Nightline
08/11/17: NFL Player Ezekiel Elliott Suspended After Domestic Violence Investigation
what's on tonight
8|7c
America's Funniest Home Videos
9|8c
The $100,000 Pyramid
10|9c
20/20: In An Instant