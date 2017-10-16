abc.com
Shows
abc.com
Shows
abc.com

WEEKNIGHTS 12:35 AM ET|11:35 PM CT

10/16/17: Bowe Bergdahl Responds to Those Who Called Him a Traitor

18:22 | 10/16/17 | NR | CC
"A-Rod" Alex Rodriguez Talks About JLo, Family, Past Regrets; Michelle Obama's White House Photographer Shares Candid Stories.
Continue Reading