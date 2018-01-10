abc.com
01/10/18: Wildfires Paved The Way For This Week's Deadly Mudslides In California

18:32 | 01/10/18 | NR | CC
Wildfires Paved The Way For This Week's Deadly Mudslides In California; Confessions From A Onetime Mexican Drug-Cartel Hit Man
