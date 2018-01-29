shows
WEEKNIGHTS 12:35 AM ET|11:35 PM CT
01/29/18: Steel Town Waits for President Trump's Promises to Come True
18:08 | 01/29/18 | NR | CC
Team USA Skier on Returning to the Winter Olympics as an Openly Gay Athlete; Beyonce, Jay-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Steals the Scene at the 2018 Grammy Awards
Nightline
01/29/18: Steel Town Waits for President Trump's Promises to Come True