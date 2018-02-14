abc.com
Shows
abc.com
Shows
abc.com

WEEKNIGHTS 12:35 AM ET|11:35 PM CT

02/14/18: 17 Confirmed Dead in Florida School Shooting, Suspect in Custody

17:57 | 02/14/18 | NR | CC
17 Confirmed Dead in Florida School Shooting, Suspect in Custody; What We Know About Deadly Shooting at Florida High School
Continue Reading