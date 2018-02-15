abc.com
WEEKNIGHTS 12:35 AM ET|11:35 PM CT

02/15/18: Florida School Shooting Survivors Recall Shots, Wounded Classmates

18:50 | 02/15/18 | NR | CC
Florida School Shooting: Details Emerge in Timeline, What We Know About Suspect; Remembering the Victims of Florida High School Shooting
