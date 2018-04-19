shows
WEEKNIGHTS 12:35 AM ET|11:35 PM CT
Home
Episodes
04/19/18: The Search For Answers After Southwest Plane's Emergency Landing
18:53 | 04/19/18 | NR | CC
What Two Men Say Happened When They Were Arrested At Philadelphia Starbucks; A Look At What Meghan Markle's Life Was Like Before Meeting Prince Harry
Nightline
