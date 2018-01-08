shows
schedule
live tv
continue watching
apps
More
Start Typing...
abc.com
Shows
Shows
American Housewife
The Bachelor
black-ish
The Chew
Child Support
Designated Survivor
General Hospital
The Goldbergs
The Good Doctor
Grey's Anatomy
grown-ish
How to Get Away with Murder
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
The Middle
Modern Family
Once Upon A Time
Scandal
View All Shows
abc.com
schedule
live tv
continue watching
apps
oscar.com
music
abc news
freeform
faq
Shows
Shows
American Housewife
The Bachelor
black-ish
The Chew
Child Support
Designated Survivor
General Hospital
The Goldbergs
The Good Doctor
Grey's Anatomy
grown-ish
How to Get Away with Murder
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
The Middle
Modern Family
Once Upon A Time
Scandal
view all shows
abc.com
oscar.com
music
abc news
freeform
faq
WEEKDAYS 11e|10c|p
Home
Episodes
Videos
News
Schedule
Store
Tickets
Cast
About
Monday 1/8
Monday January 8 2018
Monday January 8 2018
Monday
1/8
S21
Monday January 8 2018
35:56 | 01/08/18 | TV-14 | CC
Sen. Lindsey Graham hits the Hot Topics table, Ana Navarro joins as guest co-host.
Continue Reading
more episodes
Verify to Watch
New
The View 1/05
S21 E75
01/05/18
TV-14
Verify to Watch
New
The View 1/04
S21 E74
01/04/18
TV-14
Verify to Watch
New
The View 1/03
S21 E73
01/03/18
TV-14
Verify to Watch
New
The View 1/02
S21 E72
01/02/18
TV-14
Verify to Watch
The View: 20 Years in the Making
S19 E228
08/23/16
NR
The View
Episodes
January 2018
Monday January 8 2018