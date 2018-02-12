shows
schedule
live tv
continue watching
apps
More
Start Typing...
abc.com
Shows
Shows
American Housewife
The Bachelor
black-ish
The Chew
Child Support
Designated Survivor
General Hospital
The Good Doctor
Grey's Anatomy
How to Get Away with Murder
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
The Middle
Modern Family
Once Upon A Time
Scandal
Shark Tank
Speechless
View All Shows
abc.com
schedule
live tv
continue watching
apps
oscar.com
music
abc news
freeform
faq
abc be inspired
Shows
Shows
American Housewife
The Bachelor
black-ish
The Chew
Child Support
Designated Survivor
General Hospital
The Good Doctor
Grey's Anatomy
How to Get Away with Murder
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
The Middle
Modern Family
Once Upon A Time
Scandal
Shark Tank
Speechless
view all shows
abc.com
oscar.com
music
abc news
freeform
faq
abc be inspired
WEEKDAYS 11e|10c|p
Home
Episodes
Store
Tickets
View Your Deal
S21
Monday February 12 2018
34:40 | 02/12/18 | TV-14 | CC
Sherri Shephard joins as guest co-host for a day of Hot Topics.
Continue Reading
more episodes
Verify to Watch
New
The View 2/09
S21 E100
02/09/18
TV-14
Verify to Watch
New
The View 2/08
S21 E99
02/08/18
TV-14
Verify to Watch
New
The View 2/07
S21 E98
02/07/18
TV-14
Verify to Watch
New
The View 2/06
S21 E97
02/06/18
TV-14
Verify to Watch
The View: 20 Years in the Making
S19 E228
08/23/16
NR
The View
Episodes
February 2018
Monday February 12 2018