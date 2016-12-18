12/18/16: Responding to Reports of Russian Interference in US Elections
Guests: Donna Brazile, James Woolsey, Douglas Lute, Adam Schiff, Peter King, LZ Granderson, Kristen Soltis Anderson, Jennifer Jacobs, Cokie RobertsContinue Reading
-
This Week 12/11/2016: Potential Secretary of State Pick Has Had Business Relations Within Russia
-
This Week 12/04/16: Mike Pence Discusses Donald Trump Transition
-
This Week 11/27/16: Donald Trump Continues Transition as Fidel Castro Passes
-
This Week 11/20/16: Donald Trump Continues to Shape His Cabinet
-
This Week 11/13/16: Will Donald Trump Work Well With the Republican Party?
-
This Week 11/06/16: The 2016 Presidential Election is Here
-
This Week 10/30/16: Hillary Clinton Email Scandal Returns as Election Draws Near
-
This Week 10/23/16: Independent Candidate Has Chance at Winning Utah
-
This Week 10/16/16: Some Polls Indicate 2016 Presidential Race Remains Close
-
This Week 10/09/16: Some Donald Trump Backers Withdraw Support After Lewd Video Scandal
-
10/02/16: ABC's Jonathan Karl: NY Times Trump Tax Story 'Very Damaging'
-
This Week 09/25/16: Clinton, Trump Prepare to Battle in Pivotal First Debate
-
This Week 09/18/16: Vice Presidential Candidates Discuss 2016 Election
-
This Week 09/11/16: September 11th, 2001 and the Impact on Today's World
-
This Week 09/04/16: Eastern European Military Exercises Could Increase Tensions With Russia
-
08/28/16: Donald Trump's Wavering Stance on Immigration
-
This Week 08/21/16: Adjustments Made to Donald Trump's Campaign
-
This Week 08/14/16: Republicans React to Donald Trump's Dropping Poll Numbers
-
08/07/16: Pundits Analyze Trump's Bad Week and Dwindling Poll Numbers
-
This Week 07/31/16: Donald Trump Criticizes Parents of American Soldier That Died in Iraq
-
This Week 07/24/16: Another Email Scandal Emerges Ahead of the Democratic National Convention
-
This Week 07/17/16: GOP Presidential Ticket Set for Republican National Convention
-
This Week 07/10/16: America in Crisis - Ambush in Dallas
-
This Week 07/03/16: Hillary Clinton's FBI Interview and the Effect it May Have on Her Campaign
-
This Week 06/26/16: Brexit Referendum Ends With Decision to Leave EU
-
This Week 06/19/16: Gun Control Becomes Campaign Issue After Orlando Nightclub Shooting
-
This Week 06/12/16: Orlando Nightclub Shooting Leaves Many Dead
-
This Week 06/05/16: Hillary Clinton Defends Tough Stance on Donald Trump
-
This Week 05/29/16: Donald Trump's Campaign Prepares for the Convention
-
This Week 05/22/16: Bernie Sanders Discusses Current Standing in Presidential Election
-
This Week 05/15/16: Inside Look of Iraqi City Recently Liberated From ISIS
-
This Week 05/08/16: The GOP Reacts to Donald Trump as the Nominee
-
This Week 05/01/16: Indiana Primary Could Be Big for Presidential Front-Runners
-
This Week 04/24/16: A More Presidential Trump?
-
This Week: 04/17/16: Presidential Candidates Set for New York Primary Contest
-
This Week 04/10/16: 2016 Presidential Candidates Prepare for New York Primary
-
This Week 04/03/16: Donald Trump Faces Tough Contest in Wisconsin
-
This Week 03/27/16: Brussels Terror Attack Aftermath Discussed
-
This Week 03/20/16: Will GOP Primary Race End in Contested Convention?
-
This Week 03/13/16: Rally Violence Becomes Presidential Campaign Focus
-
This Week 03/06/16: GOP Members Come Forward During Primary Nomination Process
-
This Week 02/28/16: 2016 Presidential Campaigns and the Super Tuesday Primary Contests
-
This Week 02/21/16: South Carolina, Nevada Results Impact 2016 Presidential Race
-
This Week 02/14/16: Presidential Candidates React to Antonin Scalia's Death
-
This Week 02/07/16: Presidential Candidates Prepare for New Hampshire Primary
-
This Week 01/31/16: The Iowa Caucus Kicks-Off Primary Process
-
This Week 01/24/16: Michael Bloomberg Considers Independent Run For President
-
This Week 01/17/16: 2016 Campaigns Focus On Opening Primary Contests
-
This Week 01/10/16: Iowa Caucus Countdown Begins
-
This Week 01/03/16: Viewing the Presidential Election in the New Year
-
This Week 12/27/15: A Look Back at 2015: The Year of Donald Trump
-
This Week 12/20/15: Highlights From the 3rd Democratic Debate
-
This Week 12/13/15: New Poll Shakes Up Republican Race in Iowa
-
This Week 12/06/15: Looking Beyond the San Bernardino Shooting
-
This Week 11/29/15: Colorado Springs Mayor: Planned Parenthood Standoff "Appears" to be Domestic Terrorism
-
This Week 11/15/15: The Paris Attack
-
This Week 11/08/15: Ben Carson Confronted With Questions About His Past
-
This Week 11/01/15: GOP Elects New House Speaker, Battles Over Debate Format
-
This Week 10/25/15: Hillary Clinton After the Benghazi Hearing
-
This Week 10/18/15: Aftermath From the 1st Democratic Debate of the 2016 Presidential Campaign
-
This Week 10/11/15: Who Will the Republicans Choose As the Next House Speaker?
-
This Week 10/04/15: Donald Trump Interview Addresses a Range of Issues
-
This Week 09/20/15: Securing the Pope's Visit to the United States
-
This Week 09/13/15: What Do the Presidential Frontrunners Face Ahead?
-
This Week 09/06/15: Huckabee Defends Kentucky Clerk Kim Davis
-
This Week 08/30/15: Hillary Clinton Email Scandal Impacting Poll Results?
-
This Week 08/23/15: Will VP Joe Biden Run for President?
-
This Week 08/16/15: Who Made the Most Impact at the Iowa State Fair?
-
This Week 08/09/15: 1st GOP Debate Aftermath
-
This Week 07/26/15: Turkey Joins the Fight Against ISIS
-
This Week 07/19/15: Donald Trump Won't Apologize for John McCain Remarks
-
This Week 07/12/15: Iranians Split on Nuclear Deal With West?
-
This Week 07/05/15: Donald Trump's Impact on the 2016 Campaign Trail
-
This Week 06/28/15: The Supreme Court's Historic Rulings on Landmark Cases
-
This Week 06/21/15: Inside the Tragic Shooting In Charleston, South Carolina
-
This Week 06/14/15: Chris Christie Takes On Clinton's NYC Speech
-
This Week 3/23: White House Monitors Russia's Actions in Crimea
-
This Week 5/25: Possible Motivations Behind the Santa Barbara Mass Shooting
-
This Week 06/07/15: Grand Time Had At Joni Ernst's 'Roast and Ride'
-
This Week 05/31/15: More Democrats Enter Race for Presidential Nomination
-
This Week 05/24/15: Hillary Clinton Benghazi Emails Get Released
-
This Week 05/17/15: US Operation Takes Out ISIS Leader
-
This Week 05/10/15: ISIS' Potential Threat to US Homeland
-
This Week 05/03/15: Baltimore Officers Charged in Freddie Gray Case
-
This Week 04/26/15: The Supreme Court To Hear Same-Sex Marriage Arguments
-
This Week 04/19/15: GOP Candidates Address Hillary Clinton's Campaign
-
This Week 04/12/15: Are You Ready For Hillary Clinton 2016?
-
This Week 03/29/15: Indiana Governor Addresses Religious Freedom Law
-
This Week 03/22/15: Iran Nuclear Deadline Looms While Yemen Concerns Emerge
-
This Week 03/15/15: Hillary Clinton Email Scandal Fallout
-
This Week 03/08/15: Colin Powell Still Sees Dark Vein of Intolerance in GOP
-
This Week 03/01/15: John Kerry Discusses the ISIS Threat
-
This Week 02/22/15: Terror Group Threatens One of US' Largest Malls
-
This Week 02/15/15: Will Congress Grant War Authorization Request?
-
This Week 02/08/15: Has War Against ISIS Reached Tipping Point?
-
This Week 2/1: Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's Possible 2016 Presidential Run
-
This Week 1/25: Republicans Look Ahead To 2016 Election
-
This Week 1/18: Europe Cracks Down on Terror Suspects
-
This Week 1/11: Aftermath of the Terror in Paris
-
This Week 1/4: AirAsia Flight 8501 Recovery Efforts Continue
-
This Week 12/28: Game Changers of 2014
-
This Week 12/21: Reactions to the Execution-Style Shooting of NYPD Officers
-
This Week 12/14: The Release of the CIA Torture Report
-
This Week 12/7: NYC Reacts to Eric Gardner Grand Jury Decision
-
This Week 11/30: Aftermath of the Darren Wilson Grand Jury Decision
-
This Week 11/23: An Exclusive Interview With President Obama
-
This Week 11/16: ISIS Claims to Behead Another American
-
This Week 11/9: Moving Past the 2014 Midterm Elections
-
This Week 11/2: The 2014 Midterm Election
-
This Week 10/26: Looking at the 2014 Election and Beyond
-
This Week 10/19: The Battle Against Ebola Continues
-
This Week 10/12: US Troops Prepare to Enter Ebola Hot Zone
-
This Week 10/5: Ebola Scare Has Nation on Edge
-
This Week 9/28: Have Airstrikes in Syria Been Successful Against ISIS?
-
This Week 9/21: President Obama to Address ISIS Threat at UN
-
This Week 9/14: ISIS Targets U.S. Allies With Latest Hostage Killing
-
This Week 9/7: President Obama Prepares New Strategy to Battle ISIS
-
This Week 8/31: ISIS' Recruitment Tactics and Potential Plans For the West
-
This Week 8/24: What's Next in the Battle With ISIS?
-
This Week 8/17: Ferguson Tensions Remain High
-
This Week 8/10: U.S. Gets Involved in Iraq's ISIS Conflict
-
This Week 8/3: Ebola Epidemic 'Out of Control'
-
This Week 7/27: US Evacuates Libyan Embassy
-
This Week 7/20: Israel Turns to Ground Offensive in Gaza
-
This Week 7/13: Israel Escalates Conflict in Gaza
-
This Week 7/6: U.S. Immigration Debate Heats Up
-
This Week 6/15: ISIS Militants Gain Ground in Iraq
-
This Week 6/8: Hillary Clinton Remains in the Political Spotlight
-
This Week 6/1: Negotiating With the Taliban
-
This Week 5/18: Internet Regulation Becomes Hot Political Topic
-
This Week 5/11: Hillary Clinton Faces Monica Lewinsky, Benghazi Scandals
-
This Week 5/4: Obama Scores Laughs at Correspondents' Dinner
-
This Week 4/27: NBA Team Owner's Alleged Racial Comments Reignites Race Debate
-
This Week 4/20: Faith's Influence on Politics
-
This Week 4/13: New Developments in Ukraine
-
This Week 4/6: Reactions to the Fort Hood Shooting
-
This Week 3/30: Baseball Managers' Impact on Success
-
This Week 3/16: The Mystery of Malaysia Air 370
-
This Week 3/9: East Vs. West Tensions Increase Over Ukraine
-
This Week 3/2: Russian Military Forces Enter Ukraine
-
This Week 2/23: Sinaloa Cartel Boss Captured By Mexican Authorities
-
This Week 2/16: Kevin Spacey Compares Washington to 'House of Cards'
-
This Week 2/9: Challenges of the Sochi Olympic Games
-
This Week 2/2: Marijuana Legalization in the United States
-
This Week 1/26: President Obama Prepares For 2014 State of the Union Address
-
This Week 1/19: Vladimir Putin on Sochi Security, Anti-Gay Laws
-
This Week 01/12: Chris Christie Navigates George Washington Bridge Scandal
-
This Week 01/05: Rand Paul, Charles Schumer on Snowden Clemency
-
This Week12/29: Game Changers of 2013
-
This Week: 12/22: The State of President Obama's Second Term
-
This Week: 12/15: John Kerry Reflects on US Foreign Policy
-
This Week: 12/08: Nelson Mandela 1918 - 2013
-
This Week: 12/01: Obama Administration Faces Healthcare.gov Deadline
-
This Week: 11/24: John Kerry and the Deal With Iran
-
This Week: 11/17: President Obama's Political Crisis
-
This Week: 11/10: Chris Christie Vs. Rick Perry in 2016?
-
This Week: 11/03: Rand Paul, Nate Silver on Obamacare Aftermath
-
This Week: 10/27: Dick Cheney Discusses NSA Spying, the State of the GOP
-
This Week: 10/20: Pelosi, Cruz and Bush on Washington's Budget Battle
-
This Week: 10/13: Could Congressional Leadership End Shutdown?
-
This Week: 10/06: John Boehner on Prospects of Ending Government Shutdown
-
This Week: 09/29: Bill Clinton Talks Shutdown Standoff, Hillary 2016
-
This Week: 09/22: Terror Threat Panel
-
This Week: 09/15: The Exclusive Interview With President Obama
-
This Week: 09/08: America Debates the Strike on Syria
-
This Week: 09/01: The Syrian Decision
-
This Week: 08/18: The Egyptian Political Crisis
-
This Week: 08/11: Lon Snowden on Son's Next Move in Russia
-
This Week: 08/04: Gen. Dempsey on Edward Snowden and turmoil in the Middle East
-
This Week: 07/28: Obama's New Economic Plan for America
-
This Week: 07/21: Detroit Mayor Dave Bing on City Declaring Bankruptcy
-
This Week: 07/14: George Zimmerman Verdict Reactions and Implications
-
This Week: 07/07: Mohamed Tawfik on the Latest Developments in Egypt
-
This Week: 06/30: Julian Assange on Edward Snowden and NSA
-
This Week 06/23: Gen. Keith Alexander on Edward Snowden Leaks
-
This Week 06/16: Jeb Bush's Father's Day Reflections
-
This Week 06/09: Glenn Greenwald, Mark Udall on NSA Surveillance Program
-
This Week 06/02: Karl Rove Vs. David Plouffe on IRS Scandal
-
This Week 05/26: Rand Paul on Drones, IRS Scandal and Immigration
-
This Week 05/19: Dan Pfeiffer on White House Scandals
-
This Week 05/12: John McCain, Jack Reed on Benghazi Developments
-
This Week 05/05: Does President Obama Face Lame Duck Second Term?
-
This Week 04/28: Dutch Ruppersberger, Mike Rogers on Syria and Boston Bombing
-
This Week 04/21: Boston Mayor Thomas Menino on City's Recovery
-
This Week 04/14: Marco Rubio, Charles Schumer on Immigration and Gun Control
-
This Week 04/07: The White House on North Korean Threats
-
This Week 03/31: Cardinal Timothy Dolan Easter Sunday Interview
-
This Week 03/24: Karl Rove and Jim Messina on Gay Marriage
-
This Week 03/17: John Boehner on Washington Budget Negotiations
-
This Week 03/10: Jeb Bush on President Obama's Charm Offensive
-
This Week 03/03: Dennis Rodman on Kim Jong Un, North Korea Visit
-
This Week 02/24: The American Cyber Security Debate
-
This Week 02/17: Denis McDonough, Paul Ryan Discuss Immigration Reform Effort
-
This Week 02/10: 2013 State of the Union Expectations
-
This Week 02/03: Harry Reid on Immigration, Gun Control and Budget Fights in Congress.
-
This Week 01/27: John McCain, Robert Menendez on Bipartisan Immigration Reform
-
This Week 01/20: David Plouffe, Eva Longoria on President Obama's 2nd Inauguration
-
This Week 01/13: Jack Reed, Bob Corker on Foreign Policy Challenges
-
This Week 01/06: Mitch McConnell Discusses Fiscal Cliff Compromise
-
This Week 12/30: Charles Schumer, Jon Kyl on Fiscal Cliff Deadline
-
This Week 12/23: Gun Control Debate: NRA's National School Shield Program
-
This Week 12/16: Tragedy at the Elementary School
-
This Week 12/9: Tom Coburn, Debbie Stabenow Discuss Fiscal Cliff
-
This Week 12/2: Timothy Geithner on Fiscal Cliff Negotiations
-
This Week 11/25: Lindsey Graham, Dick Durbin on Middle East Cease-fire, Fiscal Cliff Negotiations
-
This Week 11/18: Peter King, Carl Levin Discuss Petraeus Scandal, Benghazi investigation
-
This Week 11/11: Patty Murray, Saxby Chambliss Discuss Petraeus Scandal, Budget Battle
-
This Week 11/04: David Plouffe, Ed Gillespie on Final Moments of Presidential Campaigns
-
This Week 10/28: Stephanie Cutter, Newt Gingrich on 2012 Election Issues
-
This Week 10/21: Rahm Emanuel, Marco Rubio Discuss Romney, Obama's Final Debate
-
This Week 10/14: Sen. Rob Portman, Beau Biden, Panel: Do Debates Change Elections?
-
This Week 10/07: Robert Gibbs, Ed Gillespie on Mitt Romney, President Obama Debate Strategy
-
This Week 09/30: Chris Christie's Viewpoints on Mitt Romeny, President Obama Debate
-
This Week 09/23: Reince Priebus, David Axelrod Discuss 2012 Election
-
This Week 07/22: Aurora, Colorado Shooting: Aurora 'Heartbroken'
-
This Week 07/15: Mayor Rahm Emanuel Interview
-
This Week 06/24: Darrell Issa on 'Fast and Furious'