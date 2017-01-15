abc.com
01/15/17: United States Prepares for Donald Trump's Inauguration

48:03 | 01/15/17 | NR | CC
Guests: Bernie Sanders, Reince Priebus, Norman Eisen, Richard Painter, Jason Chaffetz, Cornell Belcher, Sara Fagen, Jonathan Karl, Bill Kristol, Katrina vanden Heuvel
