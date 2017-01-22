abc.com
01/22/17: Donald Trump Sworn In as 45th President

47:42 | 01/22/17 | NR | CC
Guests: Kellyanne Conway, Chuck Schumer, John McCain, Cokie Roberts, Stephanie Cutter, Alex Castellanos, Matt Dowd, Jon Karl
