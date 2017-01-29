abc.com
01/29/17: Donald Trump's Immigration Order Caps Busy 1st Week in Office

46:43 | 01/29/17 | NR | CC
Guests: Sean Spicer, Mitch McConnell, Robert Gates, Seth Moulton, Kristen Soltis Anderson, Dan Balz, LZ Granderson
