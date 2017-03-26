shows
SUNDAY MORNINGS - CHECK YOUR LOCAL LISTINGS
03/26/17: Trump's Team Moves Forward After Health Care Defeat
47:19 | 03/26/17 | NR | CC
Guests: Mark Meadows, Chuck Schumer, Roger Stone, Scott Pruitt, Alex Castellanos, Matt Dowd, Maggie Haberman, Jon Karl
This Week with George Stephanopoulos
03/26/17: Trump's Team Moves Forward After Health Care Defeat