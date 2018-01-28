shows
SUNDAY MORNINGS - CHECK YOUR LOCAL LISTINGS
01/28/18: Martha Raddatz Travels to the U.S.-Mexico Border to Gauge the Impact of the Immigration Debate in Congress
47:08 | 01/28/18 | NR | CC
Guest: Lindsey Graham, Dan Abrams, Ken Starr, Cokie Roberts, Matthew Dowd, Perry Bacon, and Susan Glasser
This Week with George Stephanopoulos
01/28/18: Martha Raddatz Travels to the U.S.-Mexico Border to Gauge the Impact of the Immigration Debate in Congress