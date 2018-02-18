abc.com
02/18/18: After Florida School Shooting, Students Turn to Activism

46:41 | 02/18/18 | NR | CC
Guests: Pierre Thomas, Brad Garrett, Ted Deutch, Carlos Curbelo, Dan Abrams, Jeh Johnson, Chris Christie, David Hogg, Lauren Hogg, Rebecca Hogg, Christine Leinonen
