shows
live
schedule
More
Start Typing...
Shows
Shows
view all shows
abc.com
good morning america
oscar.com
continue watching
apps
music
abc news
freeform
faq
abc be inspired
SUNDAY MORNINGS - CHECK YOUR LOCAL LISTINGS
Home
Episodes
E16
04/22/18: President Trump Faces Legal Land Mines
46:07 | 04/22/18 | NR | CC
Trump response to DNC lawsuit 'very similar' to Nixon response to Watergate: DNC chair; Remembering former First Lady - and First Mom - Barbara Bush
Continue Reading
This Week with George Stephanopoulos
04/22/18: President Trump Faces Legal Land Mines