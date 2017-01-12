S1 E01 Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers - American Sons, American Murderers

It was the original trial of the century that captivated the nation. On Thursday, January 5, ABC will air an unprecedented two-hour documentary special on the Beverly Hills crime that shook a generation. A Hollywood movie executive and his wife, a one-time beauty queen, were brutally slain in the den of their Spanish-style mansion. Even though the murders were initially and inaccurately blamed on a mafia hit, it turned out the all-American Menendez family was far from perfect. After suspicious, costly spending following the double homicide and a confession to a psychologist, Lyle and Erik Menendez, the heirs of the wealthy couple, were arrested and charged with the grisly murder of their parents. After more than 27 years, Lyle speaks from prison on what he thinks now in this television event.

The special uncovers the hidden clues of the Menendez family's descent into hell including never-before-seen home movies and photos from the family vault and the testimony from members of the Menendez inner circle. The brothers' best friends and neighbors, the lead detectives, lawyers and jurors on the case, and the family members profile the intimate details of the Menendez family, including Erik's secret life. What drove these sons of privilege to give up their Ivy League educations and promising futures to kill their parents in cold blood? Was it greed and fear of being financially cut off from their lavish lifestyle or was the violence an act of revenge – payback for the years of unspeakable abuse at the hands of their parents?