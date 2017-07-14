WWYD 7/14/17: Foster Child Abused By Foster Mother
A foster child is treated unfairly compared to her foster mother's biological child; A son comes out as gay to his Mormon family; A diner asks another customer to watch her laptop.Continue Reading
-
WWYD 7/7/17: Waitress Discriminates Against Muslim Family
-
WWYD 6/23/17: Muslim Teen Bullied by Peers
-
WWYD 12/15/16: Kids Dispute Santa's Skin Tone
-
WWYD 09/02/16: Concerned Mom Disapproves Of Son's Desire To Play Football
-
WWYD 08/26/16: White Woman Introduces Asian Fiance To Disapproving Parents
-
WWYD 08/19/16: Military Veteran Doesn't Have Enough Cash To Buy Groceries
-
WWYD 08/12/16: Parent Leaves Baby in a Hot Car
-
WWYD 08/05/16: Muslim Woman Needs Help Changing Tire
-
WWYD 07/29/16: College Students Peer Pressure Friend Into Abusing Adderall
-
WWYD 07/22/16: Man Outraged When Friend Says He's HIV Positive
-
WWYD 07/15/16: Employee Tries to Steal From Store
-
WWYD 07/01/16: Possible Bike Thief Caught in the Act in Portland