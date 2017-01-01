abc.com
01/01/17: Manhunt Launched for Shooter in Istanbul Nightclub Massacre

20:48 | 01/01/17 | NR | CC
Trump Promises to Reveal More Details Regarding Allegations That Russia Hacked the Election; Family Takes Picture in Front of Street Signs as Annual Tradition
