01/29/17: ACLU Wins Temporary Injunction Against Part of Trump's Immigration Order

20:26 | 01/29/17 | NR | CC
Volkswagen Recalls Nearly 600,000 Audis in the US; High School Senior Is 4-4 in College Admissions
