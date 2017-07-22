shows
American Housewife
The Bachelorette
Battle of the Network Stars
black-ish
Boy Band
Celebrity Family Feud
Disney's Descendants 2
Designated Survivor
General Hospital
The Gong Show
Grey's Anatomy
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Modern Family
Scandal
Somewhere Between
Speechless
Steve Harvey's FUNDERDOME
Still Star-Crossed
The $100,000 Pyramid
WEEKENDS 6:30|5:30c
07/22/17: Severe Storms on the Move in the Midwest
19:54 | 07/22/17 | NR | CC
Anthony Scaramucci deletes old tweets criticizing Trump; Retired police officer rescues man for a second time
World News Tonight Weekend
07/22/17: Severe Storms on the Move in the Midwest
8|7c
America's Funniest Home Videos
9|8c
20/20: In An Instant
10|9c
Still Star-Crossed