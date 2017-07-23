abc.com
07/23/17: Texas Tractor-Trailer Incident Called 'Horrific' Case of Human Smuggling

19:50 | 07/23/17 | NR | CC
ISIS troops being pushed out of Raqqa headquarters; Paralyzed Olympian walks down the aisle
