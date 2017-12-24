abc.com
12/24/17: Children of Slain NYPD Officer Receive Early Christmas Present and Hope for the Future

17:18 | 12/24/17 | NR | CC
Nearly a third of Puerto Ricans will be spending Christmas in the dark; Christmas Eve blast of snow hits the East and West coasts
