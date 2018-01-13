shows
WEEKENDS 6:30|5:30c
Home
Episodes
01/13/18: Hawaiians Get False Alert of Missile Attack
20:36 | 01/13/18 | NR | CC
Legendary sportscaster Keith Jackson dies at age 89; 20-year-old claims $451 million Mega Millions jackpot
World News Tonight Weekend
01/13/18: Hawaiians Get False Alert of Missile Attack