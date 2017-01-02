shows
schedule
live tv
continue watching
More
Start Typing...
Home
Episodes
abc.com
Shows
Shows
American Housewife
The Bachelor
black-ish
Designated Survivor
Fresh Off the Boat
General Hospital
The Goldbergs
The Great American Baking Show
Grey's Anatomy
How to Get Away with Murder
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot
Modern Family
Once Upon A Time
Quantico
The Real O'Neals
Speechless
View All Shows
abc.com
schedule
live tv
continue watching
oscar.com
apps
shop
music
faq
Shows
Shows
American Housewife
The Bachelor
black-ish
Designated Survivor
Fresh Off the Boat
General Hospital
The Goldbergs
The Great American Baking Show
Grey's Anatomy
How to Get Away with Murder
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot
Modern Family
Once Upon A Time
Quantico
The Real O'Neals
Speechless
view all shows
abc.com
oscar.com
apps
shop
music
faq
WEEKNIGHTS 6:30|5:30c
Home
Episodes
More
01/02/17: Investigators Release Video Revealing the Face of the Alleged Killer in the New Year's Massacre in Turkey
19:56 | 01/02/17 | NR | CC
4 Children Dead From Suspected Pesticide Poisoning at Home; New Year's Twins Born in Different Years
Continue Reading
World News Tonight with David Muir
01/02/17: Investigators Release Video Revealing the Face of the Alleged Killer in the New Year's Massacre in Turkey