01/02/17: Investigators Release Video Revealing the Face of the Alleged Killer in the New Year's Massacre in Turkey

19:56 | 01/02/17 | NR | CC
4 Children Dead From Suspected Pesticide Poisoning at Home; New Year's Twins Born in Different Years
