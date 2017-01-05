01/05/17: Suspects Charged With Hate Crime in Chicago Torture Video
Donald Trump Puts US Intelligence Agencies in the Hot Seat; Two Grieving Sisters Miss Saying Their Final Goodbyes to Their Dying Father
World News 01/04/17: Showdown Begins Over Obamacare
World News 01/03/17: House Republicans Withdraw Move to Weaken Ethics Watchdog
World News 01/02/17: Investigators Release Video Revealing the Face of the Alleged Killer in the New Year's Massacre in Turkey
World News 12/30/16: Michael Skakel Guilty Verdict Reinstated at Connecticut's Highest Court
World News 12/29/16: President Obama Forcefully Responds to Alleged Russian Hacking
World News 12/28/16: Debbie Reynolds Dies One Day After Her Daughter Carrie Fisher
12/27/16: Scare at Trump Tower as People Are Evacuated
World News 12/26/16: Millions of Americans Head to Stores to Spend Gift Cards, Exchange and Return Presents
World News 12/23/16: Carrie Fisher's Mid-Air Medical Emergency
World News 12/22/16: IKEA Recalls Millions of Dressers as the Company Agrees to a $50 Million Settlement, Lawyers Say
World News 12/21/16: Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Terror Attack on Christmas Market in Germany
World News 12/20/16: ISIS Claims Responsibility For Berlin Semi-Truck Attack
World News 12/19/16: Many Killed at German Christmas Market
World News 12/16/16: President Obama Says He Believes Russian President Vladimir Putin Was Behind the DNC Hacked Emails
World News 12/15/16: South Carolina Church Shooter Found Guilty on All Charges
World News 12/14/16: Hackers Attack Yahoo Users
World News 12/13/16: Unarmed 73-Year-Old Grandfather Shot and Killed by Police in California
World News 12/12/16: Trump in Public Spat with CIA
World News 12/09/16: Rudy Giuliani Removes Himself From Consideration for Secretary of State
World News 12/08/16: Trailblazer Astronaut John Glenn Dead at 95
World News 12/07/16: Knife-Wielding High School Student Shot by Reno Police
World News 12/06/16: Alleged Road Rage Shooter Arrested for Manslaughter
World News 12/05/16: Firefighters Sift For Clues in Oakland Warehouse Fire
World News 12/02/16: Woman Survives Building Collapse, Is Located With the Help of Cell Phone
World News 12/01/16: Texas School Shooting Averted at the Last Minute by Watchful Parents
World News 11/30/16: Charlotte DA: No Charges in Police Shooting of Keith Lamont Scott
World News 11/29/16: Wildfires Cause Terror and Devastation in Tennessee
World News11/28/16: Cuba's Possible Future After Fidel Castro
World News 11/25/16: 5 Suspects Arrested in Large-Scale Terror Plot in France
World News 11/24/16: Wintry Thanksgiving Storms Make For Dangerous Travel
World News 11/23/16: Wayne State Police Officer Dies After Being Shot
World News 11/22/16: The Investigation Continues Into the Deadly School Bus Crash in Tennessee
World News 11/21/16: Suspect Arrested in Shooting Death of San Antonio Detective
World News 11/18/16: President-Elect Donald Trump to Settle Trump University Lawsuit
World News 11/17/16: Trump Meets With Former Enemies in Bid to Fill Cabinet Posts
World News 11/16/16: Police Officer Charged in the Shooting of Philando Castile
World News 11/15/16: Protesters Swarm the Capitol, Close Pennsylvania Avenue and the Lincoln Monument
World News 11/14/16: Donald Trump's Appointment of Stephen Bannon Draws Criticisms
World News 11/11/16: Pence New Head of Trump Transition Team
World News 11/10/16: Donald Trump Meets President Obama in the Oval Office
World News 11/09/16: Hillary Clinton's Crushing Loss
World News 11/08/16: Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump Battle it Out at the Polls on Election Day
World News 11/07/16: Clinton Pushes Across Battleground States on Final Day of Campaign
World News 11/4/16: The Final Push Before Election Day
World News 11/3/16: Clinton Notes Women Couldn't Vote the Last Time the Chicago Cubs Won the World Series
World News 11/2/16: 2 Iowa Police Officers Ambushed and Killed While Sitting in Their Patrol Cars
World News 11/01/16: Clinton on the Defensive, Unleashes New Attack on Trump
World News 10/31/16: FBI Investigators Continue to Analyze Emails Found on Computer of Clinton Aide's Husband
World News 10/28/16: Hillary Clinton Blindsided by FBI Email Investigation
World News 10/27/16: Michelle Obama Joins Hillary Clinton on the Campaign Trail
World News 10/26/16: Train Fire Causes Rush Hour Nightmare in Boston
World News 10/25/16: Sick Crew Forces Emergency Landing of British Airways Flight
World News 10/24/16: Oklahoma Police on the Hunt for Alleged Killer
World News 10/21/16: Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump Smile and Shake Hands at Charity Event
World News 10/20/16: American Service Member Killed in IED Attack
World News 10/19/16: Huge Stakes at the Final Presidential Debate
World News 10/18/16: David Muir Gets Rare Access to Guantanamo
World News 10/17/16: Melania Trump Breaks Her Silence
World News 10/14/16: Donald Trump Doubles Down on Denial of Inappropriate Behavior
World News 10/13/16: Hurricane Nicole Engulfs Bermuda in Strong Winds, Power Outages
World News 10/12/16: Deadly Plane Crash Involving Student Pilot May Have Been Intentional
World News 10/11/16: Donald Trump Takes Aim at Fellow Republicans
World News 10/10/16: Woman Who Was Discussed on Lewd Trump Recording Speaks Out
World News 10/7/16: Haiti Suffers the Worst Storm in 50 Years
World News 10/06/16: Hurricane Matthew Makes Its Way Up the East Coast
World News 10/05/16: Florida Prepares for Arrival of Hurricane Matthew
World News 10/4/16: Hurricane Matthew Strikes Haiti
World News 10/3/16: Hurricane Matthew Targets Haiti Before Moving North
World News 09/30/16: San Diego Police Release Video of Alfred Olango Shooting
World News 09/29/16: Federal Investigators at Scene of NJ Train Crash Within Hours
World News 09/28/16: Teenager Armed With Handgun Shoots at Teachers and Children on the Playground
World News 09/27/16: Both Campaigns Claim Victory After Record-Breaking Debate
World News 09/26/16: Countdown Is On for Most Highly Anticipated Presidential Debate on Record
WN 09/23/16: New Video Allegedly Shows Bomber Planting Luggage on Street in NYC
World News 09/22/16: Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby Charged With First-Degree Manslaughter
World News 09/21/16: Presidential Candidates Weigh In on Tulsa Police-Involved Shooting
World News 09/20/16: New Developments in the Fatal Shooting of Unarmed Black Motorist Terence Crutcher
World News 09/19/16: Investigators Arrest a Suspect in the New York City Blast Over the Weekend
World News 09/16/16: First Lady Stumps for Hillary Clinton
World News 09/15/16: Man Wielding Meat Cleaver in NYC Shot by Police
World News 09/14/16: Bruce Springsteen Surprises Fan
World News 09/13/16: 3 Phoenix Cops Allegedly Attacked by Driver
World News 09/12/16: Florida Mosque That Omar Mateen Attended Set on Fire
World News 09/09/16: Famous '9/11 Flag' Returned to New York City After Being Missing for 15 Years
World News 09/08/16: Wells Fargo Employees Accused of Opening Fake Accounts to Meet Sales Goals
World News 09/07/16: Chelsea Clinton Responds to Trump's Remark that Hillary Clinton Does Not Look 'Presidential'
World News 09/06/16: Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine Sit Down With David Muir
World News 09/05/16: Obama's Historic Visit to Laos
World News 09/02/16: Hurricane Hermine Slams Florida and Heads North
World News 09/01/16: Launch Pad Accident at Cape Canaveral Destroys $200M Facebook Satellite
World News 08/31/16: Donald Trump Meets Mexico's President
World News 08/30/16: Squalls From Tropical Depression 9 Reach American Soil
World News 08/29/16: Gene Wilder Passes Away at Age 83
08/26/16: ISIS Hostage Kayla Mueller's Parents Speak Out
World News 08/25/16: Hillary Clinton on the Offensive After Trump Calls Her a 'Bigot'
World News 08/24/16: Race to Find Survivors After Deadly Earthquake Hits Italy
08/23/16: President Obama Tours Flood Zones in Louisiana
World News 08/22/16: ISIS Accused of Using Young Children to Carry Out Deadly Terror Attacks
World News 08/19/16: Ryan Lochte Apologizes
World News 08/18/16: Syria's 5-Year War Takes Its Toll on the Youngest Victims Trying to Survive
World News 08/17/16: Historic Floods in the South Cause Billion-Dollar Disaster
World News 08/16/16: California Man Charged with 17 Counts of Arson
08/15/16: Dangerously Bloated Rivers and Creeks, New Places Hit With Flooding in Baton Rouge, La.
World News 08/12/16: USA Women's Soccer Suffers Huge Loss in Rio
World News 08/11/16: 3-Year-Old Boy Hurt Riding a Roller Coaster Near Pittsburgh
World News 08/10/16: Man Scales Trump Tower in New York City
World News 08/09/16: Six-Year-Old Girl Suffers Traumatic Brain Injury After Falling From Ferris Wheel
World News 08/08/16: Computer Meltdown at Delta Airlines Snarls Travel
08/05/16: Unarmed Man Shot by Police in Chicago
World News 08/04/16: Massive Manhunt for Serial Shooter in Phoenix
World News 08/03/16: Tony Bennett Turns 90 and Lights up the Empire State Building
08/02/16: President Obama Calls on Republicans to Denounce Trump
World News 08/01/16: Donald Trump Under Fire for Comments Made About Fallen Muslim Soldier's Family
World News 07/29/16: The Presidential Race is On for Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump
World News 07/28/16: Chelsea Clinton Gets Ready to Introduce Her Mother at the DNC
World News 07/27/16: Presidential Endorsements For HRC from Presidents Obama and Clinton
World News 07/26/16: Hillary Clinton Makes History
World News 07/25/16: DNC Has a Tumultuous Start
World News: 07/22/16: Deadly Terror Attack in Germany
World News 07/21/16: Donald Trump Gets Ready to Accept Nomination at RNC
World News 07/20/16: Trump Fever Takes Hold in Cleveland
World News 07/19/16: Donald Trump Jr. Makes the Case for His Father at the RNC
World News 07/18/16: RNC coverage and a Last-Ditch Effort to Stop Trump
World News 07/15/2016: Coup Attempt in Turkey
World News 07/14/16: Dozens Killed in Nice, France Amid Bastille Day Celebration
World News 07/13/16: New Details on the Alleged Revenge Plot to Kill Police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
World News 07/12/16: Nation Continues to Mourn Police Officers Killed in Dallas
World News 07/11/16: People Protest Deadly Police Shootings Across the Country
World News 07/08/16: Micah Johnson Named the Chief Suspect in Dallas Ambush
World News 07/07/16: Video Live Streamed Over Facebook Shows the Moments After a Black Man Was Shot Dead By Police
World News 07/06/16: Navy Seal Drowning Ruled a Homicide
World News 07/05/16: Clinton Mishandling of Emails Ruled Unintentional
World News 07/04/16: Thunder Storms Batter Texas as Front Moves East
World News 07/01/16: Brutal Weather Across the Nation Ahead of Holiday Weekend
World News 06/30/16: Details Emerge About Istanbul Terror Attack Suspects
World News 06/29/16: US Cops on Alert in Wake of Istanbul Attack
World News 06/28/16: At Least 2 Dozen People Dead After Terror Attack at Istanbul Airport
World News 06/27/16: Supreme Court Strikes Down Texas Abortion Law
World News 06/24/16: Aftershock of the United Kingdom's Historic Decision
World News 06/23/16: Supreme Court Votes to Block Obama's Immigration Reform Plan
World News 06/22/16: House Democrats Stage Sit-In to Get a Vote on Gun Control
World News 06/21/16: Trump Responds to Hillary Clinton Attacks
World News 06/17/16: New Surveillance Video Said to Show Horrific Moment of Orlando Attack
World News 06/16/16: British MP Jo Cox Killed in Broad Daylight
World News 06/15/16: Toddler Drowned by Alligator Attack at Florida Resort
World News 06/14/16: Attention of Investigation Shifts to Omar Mateen's Wife
World News 06/13/16: Details Emerge About Orlando Shooter
World News 06/10/16: New Consequences for Former Stanford Swimmer Convicted of Sexual Assault
World News 06/09/16: President Obama Endorses Hillary Clinton For President
World News 06/08/16: Hillary Clinton Sits Down With David Muir After Win
World News 06/07/16: Hillary Clinton Poised to Become First Woman Presidential Nominee for a Major Party
World News 06/06/16: Hillary Clinton Poised to Clinch Democratic Nomination
World News 06/03/16: Overflowing Rivers Wash Away Military Vehicle Holding 12 Soldiers in Texas
World News 06/02/16: Jet Crashes 20 Miles From Air Force Graduation Ceremony After Flyby
World News 06/01/16: UCLA Shooter Reportedly Goes on Murder-Suicide Rampage
World News 05/31/16: New Details Released About the Houston Rampage Gunman
World News 05/30/16: Outrage Erupts After a Gorilla Is Shot and Killed at the Cincinnati Zoo
World News 05/27/16: President Obama Becomes 1st Sitting President to Visit Hiroshima
World News 05/26/16: NYPD Releases Video of Concert Shooting
World News 05/24/16: Bill Cosby Appears Before Judge in Sexual Assault Trial
World News 05/25/16: Violent Storms Trigger Tornado Outbreak Across the Midwest
World News 05/23/16: Obama Closes Historic Vietnam Trip Dining on Noodles with Anthony Bourdain
World News 05/20/16: Lone Gunman Causes White House Lockdown
World News 05/19/16: Mystery Deepens in Disappearance of EgyptAir Flight 804
World News 05/18/16: Fliers Losing Patience With Long TSA Lines
World News 05/17/16: Crucial New Details Released of the Deadly Train Accident in Philadelphia
World News 05/16/16: Owen Labrie Cleared to Leave Jail
World News 05/13/16: White House Pushes Guidelines For Transgender Students in Public Schools
World News 05/12/16: Auction Selling George Zimmerman's Gun Causes Outrage
World News 05/11/16: Off-Duty Cop Stops Massachusetts Stabbing Rampage
World News 05/10/16: Mexico to Be Sued for Human Rights Abuses Against Disabled
World News 05/09/16: Legal Showdown Underway Over North Carolina's Transgender Law
World News 05/06/16: Deadly Shooting Spree in Maryland
World News 05/05/16: Gun Warehouse Explodes in Houston
World News 05/04/16: Donald Trump Is the Last GOP Candidate Standing
World News 05/03/16: Ted Cruz Suspends Campaign After Donald Trump Wins Big in Indiana Primary
World News 05/02/16: Leaked Racist Email Causes LA Sheriff's Chief-of-Staff to Resign
World News 04/29/16: Protestors Force Trump to Leave Campaign Event Through Backdoor
World News 04/28/16: Employees Scramble to Evacuate a Baltimore TV Station After Bomb Threat
World News 04/27/16: Ted Cruz Picks Carly Fiorina as Running Mate
World News 04/26/16: Trump Awaits Fraud Trial While Sweeping Eastern Seaboard Delegates
World News 04/25/16: Florida Home Struck By Small Plane
World News 04/22/16: Prince's Autopsy Reveals New Details
World News 04/21/16: Pop Superstar Prince Passes at Age 57
World News 04/20/16: 3 Government Officials in Michigan Face Felony Charges and Prison Time
WN 04/19/16: Presidential Candidates Battle for New York
WN 04/18/16: Major American City Under Water Tonight After Receiving Record Rainfall
World News 04/15/16: Manson Follower May Be Released From Prison
World News 04/14/16: Japan Rocked by 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake
World News 04/13/16: Desperate Fight for Delegates Heats Up Presidential Race
World News 04/12/16: Stephen Hawking Sets Out to Find Intelligent Life in a Star System Named Alpha Centauri
World News 04/11/16: North Carolina's Battle Over Transgender Bathroom Rights
World News 04/08/16: Brussels Terror Attack Suspect May Have Been Captured
World News 04/07/16: Presidential Candidates Battle For New York
WN 04/06/16: Country Music Star Merle Haggard Dead at 79
04/05/16: Wisconsin Primary Analysis and What's Next for Presidential Hopefuls
WN 04/04/16: Inside the Deadly Amtrak Crash in Philadelphia
WN 04/01/16: Undercover Cop Shot By Police in Drug Sting
WN 03/31/16: State Troopers Battle Gunman in Virginia Bus Station
World News 03/30/16: Paris Authorities Discover Terrorist Arsenal of 'Unprecedented Scale'
03/29/16: Fiery Collision Investigation Turns to Possible Street Racers
03/28/16: Government Withdraws Case Against Apple
WN 03/25/16: Terror Attack Hits U.S. at Home
WN 03/24/16: Comedian Garry Shandling Dead at 66
WN 03/23/16: All Out Manhunt for Mystery Bomber
WN 03/22/16: Brussels Terror Attack Kills at Least 31
WN 03/21/16: President Obama Makes History in Cuba
WN 03/18/16: Salah Abdeslam, Wanted for Paris Attacks, Has Been Captured
WN 03/16/16: President Obama Nominates Merrick Garland to Replace Justice Scalia
WN 03/17/16: Prince Harry's New Passion Helping Wounded Warriors
WN 03/15/16: Marco Rubio Drops Out of Presidential Race After Losing Florida to Donald Trump
WN 03/14/16: Maryland Police Officer Killed by Friendly Fire in Ambush
WN 03/11/16: Chicago Trump Rally Cancelled
WN 03/10/16: Historic Flooding in the South
WN 03/09/16: Massive Gas Explosion Rocks Seattle Neighborhood
WN 03/08/16: Trump Wins Mississippi and Michigan Primaries
WN 03/07/16: Erin Andrews Awarded $55 Million in Lawsuit
WN 03/03/16: Police Officer Charged With Murder in Montgomery, Alabama
WN 03/04/16: 18 Killed in Wisconsin From Bacterial Infection Elizabethkingia
WN 03/02/16: Astronaut Scott Kelly Returns to Earth Taller, Lighter and Younger
WN 03/01/16: Super Tuesday Showdown With Record Turnout
WN 02/26/16: Syria Ceasefire Brokered by the United States and Russia
WN 02/25/16: GOP Presidential Candidates Slug it Out at Final Debate Before Super Tuesday
WN 02/24/16: Apple CEO Tim Cook Speaks Exclusively With David Muir
WN 02/23/16: President Obama Vows to Close Guantanamo Bay
WN 02/22/16: Jason Dalton Apparently Took Uber Fares While on an Alleged Rampage in Kalamazoo, Michigan
WN 02/19/16: Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author Harper Lee Dies
WN 02/18/16: Pope Francis Takes on Donald Trump
WN 02/17/16: Florida Teen Accused of Posing as a Doctor
WN 02/16/16: 'Grim Sleeper' Serial Murder Trial Begins
WN 02/15/16: Justice Scalia's Death and the Impact on Our Nation's Highest Court
WN 02/12/16: Bitter and Dangerous Cold From New England to the Carolinas
WN 02/11/16: Spirited Debate Between Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton
WN 02/10/16: Hillary Clinton Feels "the Bern" With Loss in New Hampshire Primary
WN 02/09/16: Trump and Sanders Win New Hampshire Primary
WN 02/08/16: Best Super Bowl Ads
WN 02/05/16: Deadly Crane Collapse in NYC
WN 02/04/16: Bernie Madoff: Life After the Scandal
WN 02/03/16: New Fears About Zika Virus
WN 02/02/16: Upsets and Victories in Iowa
WN 02/01/16: Close Races in Iowa
WN 01/29/16: Bob Woodruff and Doug Vogt 10 Years After Being Attacked in Iraq
WN 01/28/16: Will Trump's Decision to Skip the Debate Hurt or Help?
WN 01/27/16: As Iowa Nears, the Race for the White House Gets More Unpredictable
WN 01/26/16: Zika Virus Concerns Grow
WN 01/25/16: Bloomberg Considering Running For President
WN 01/22/16: Jamie-Lynn Siegler's Inspiring Message About Multiple Sclerosis
WN 01/21/16: Will Smith Discusses Lack of Diversity in Oscar Nominations
WN 01/20/16: Major Winter Storm May Break Snowfall Records
World News 01/19/16: Sanders Surge Overtakes Clinton 2 Weeks Before Iowa Caucus
World News 01/18/16: The Words of Martin Luther King Jr Remain Relevant
WN 01/15/16: Hotel in Burkina Faso, West Africa Comes Under Attack
WN 01/14/16: Deadly Police Shooting of a Teen in 2013 Sparks Outrage
WN 01/13/16: Iran Releases Navy Sailors
WN 01/12/16: Final State of the Union for President Obama
WN 01/11/16: Remembering David Bowie
WN 01/08/16: Infamous Drug Lord 'El Chapo' Captured In Mexico