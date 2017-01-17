shows
WEEKNIGHTS 6:30|5:30c
01/17/17: With Three Days Left in Office, Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning's Prison Sentence
17:36 | 01/17/17 | NR | CC
Shooter in Deadly Ft. Lauderdale Airport Attack Held Without Bond; Happy 95th Birthday to An American Treasure, Betty White
World News Tonight with David Muir
01/17/17: With Three Days Left in Office, Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning's Prison Sentence