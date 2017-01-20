shows
01/20/17: President Trump and the Private Moments With President Obama
20:07 | 01/20/17 | NR | CC
Obama Administration Makes Final Goodbye; Inauguration Day Protesters Clash in the Streets of DC.
World News Tonight with David Muir
01/20/17: President Trump and the Private Moments With President Obama