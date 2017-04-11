abc.com
WEEKNIGHTS 6:30|5:30c

04/11/17: Sean Spicer in the Hot Seat After Downplaying the Horror of the Holocaust

19:57 | 04/11/17 | NR | CC
Outrage grows as pictures from United incident spread around the world; Seniors find creative ways to ask their dates to prom
