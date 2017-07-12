abc.com
Shows
abc.com
Shows
abc.com

WEEKNIGHTS 6:30|5:30c

07/12/17: President Trump's FBI Director Nominee Under Fire

19:54 | 07/12/17 | NR | CC
Iceberg breaks away from Antarctic ice shelf; Elementary school children make Broadway debut
Continue Reading
what's on tonight
  • 8|7c Boy Band
  • 9|8c Battle of the Network Stars
  • 10|9c The Gong Show