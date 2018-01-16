abc.com
E12 01/16/18: Doctors Speak to ABC News About Some of the Siblings in California 'Torture' Case

20:11 | 01/16/18 | NR | CC
White House physician says Trump is 'fit for duty'; Toddler with Down syndrome sings with sister in video thanks to music therapy
