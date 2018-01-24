abc.com
WEEKNIGHTS 6:30|5:30c

01/24/18: Former USA Gymnastics Team Doctor Larry Nassar says Victims' Words 'Have Shaken Me to My Core'

20:25 | 01/24/18 | NR | CC
Traffic stop chase ends in head-on collision; Video captures Atlanta police saving of a dog found during a building fire
