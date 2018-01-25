abc.com
WEEKNIGHTS 6:30|5:30c

01/25/18: Trump Proposes Path to Citizenship for 1.8M

19:55 | 01/25/18 | NR | CC
Accused Kentucky school shooter's hearing in juvenile court; HS senior invited to Harlem Globetrotters game after trick shot
