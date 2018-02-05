abc.com
WEEKNIGHTS 6:30|5:30c

02/05/18: Dow Plummets More Than 1,100 Points in Biggest Single-Day Drop in History

20:14 | 02/05/18 | NR | CC
Eagles return to Philadelphia as Super Bowl winners; Investigators still trying to piece together Natalie Wood's final moments
