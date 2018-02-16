abc.com
WEEKNIGHTS 6:30|5:30c

E34 02/16/18: 13 Russian Nationals Indicted for Allegedly Meddling in the 2016 Election

20:16 | 02/16/18 | NR | CC
FBI admits it dropped the ball after being warned about school shooting suspect; Florida sheriff honors 17 victims of deadly school shooting
