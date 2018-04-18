shows
04/18/18: Former First Lady Barbara Bush, in Her Own Words
20:01 | 04/18/18 | NR | CC
Trump pick for secretary of state continues fight for confirmation; David Copperfield forced to reveal some of the magic behind tricks
04/18/18: Former First Lady Barbara Bush, in Her Own Words