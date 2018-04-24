shows
live
schedule
More
Start Typing...
Shows
Shows
view all shows
abc.com
good morning america
oscar.com
continue watching
apps
music
abc news
freeform
faq
abc be inspired
WEEKNIGHTS 6:30|5:30c
Home
Episodes
04/24/18: 2 police officers shot and critically wounded: Authorities
19:57 | 04/24/18 | NR | CC
Confirmation hearing on hold for Trump's VA pick; Music man behind 'School House Rock' dies at the age of 94
Continue Reading
World News Tonight with David Muir
04/24/18: 2 police officers shot and critically wounded: Authorities