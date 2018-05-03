shows
WEEKNIGHTS 6:30|5:30c
Home
Episodes
05/03/18: Trump Says He Reimbursed His Personal Lawyer for Money Paid to Porn Star
20:25 | 05/03/18 | NR | CC
9 members of the Puerto Rican National Guard killed in cargo plane crash; Heart transplant survivor meets donor's parents for the first time
Continue Reading
World News Tonight with David Muir
